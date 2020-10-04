DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 617 more COVID-19 cases, with 396 of them coming from a backlog in the state’s reporting system.
Sunday’s case count brings the total in the county to 83,795, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Health officials report 396 of Sunday’s cases are from previous months: 18 from March, 20 from April, 16 from May, 55 from June, 38 from July, 17 from August, 230 from September and 2 from earlier in October.
Three more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,036. The patients were a woman in her 70s who died at her long-term care facility in DeSoto, a Dallas woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions, and a man in his 80s who died at his long-term care facility in Cedar Hill and had underlying health conditions.
In Tarrant County, 601 cases were reported on Sunday, along with two more deaths. The county’s totals are now at 52,100 cases and 672 deaths.