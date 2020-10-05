UNITED STATES (CBSDFW) – President Donald Trump is back at the White House after a three-night stay in the hospital, battling COVID-19.

Earlier Monday afternoon, the president sent tweeted: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago.”

Later in the evening, he posted a video message where he encouraged people not to let the virus dominate their lives and to “get out there.”

Some doctors said the president’s tweets undermine public health messages, especially in North Texas, where case numbers are increasing again.

“Let’s all celebrate that the leader of our nation is faring well at this moment,” said Dr. Mark Casanova, president of the Dallas County Medical Society. “That is absolutely positive, but we still have COVID rampant in our communities.”

Dr. Casanova said anyone can fall victim to the virus, and it’s impossible to predict how severe their illness will be.

“I think we need to remember that a 9-month-old virus has cost over 200,000 American lives and still increasing,” he said.

A Lancaster woman who fought COVID-19 was disheartened to see President Trump’s tweets as well.

Temica Seaton is grateful she survived, thus she can share her experience to help others.

“I wouldn’t sugarcoat mine, just so the next person can feel comfortable,” she said. “So for someone to experience it and come out like they’re Superman, I just think you need to be a little more transparent and a little more sensitive to those who have really been in the fight with it.”

She started to feel sick in March. What Seaton first thought was a sinus infection turned into something much worse.

“I was scared,” Seaton said. “I had never, ever been sick to this capacity. I had never even had the flu.”

Seaton was diagnosed with COVID-19. She spent three weeks fighting the virus, unsure if she’d survive.

“I started to think, I need to tell my family about my life insurance policy so they’ll know where everything is if I don’t make it,” said Seaton.

Her new life purpose is helping inspire those who are currently battling the virus.

