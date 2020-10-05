HUNT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A call for justice is getting louder in Wolfe City where a beloved citizen named Jonathan Price was shot and allegedly killed by a police officer outside a gas station.

Joined by Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, Price’s family spoke to reporters Monday afternoon.

“They’re grappling with the reality they are never going to see Jonathan again in this lifetime,” said Merritt, who’s calling for police to hand over body-cam footage and for the officer involved officially named publicly, arrested and charged.

For now, the officer was placed on administrative leave.

“We are calling on the district attorney today to issue an arrest warrant for the officer who killed Jonathan Price. There’s no reason to wait on a file from the Texas Ranges before that happens,” said Merritt.

Across social media, calls for action and expressions of grief went out to the Price family. Former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant tweeted: “Wow I’m at a loss for words… when will it ever stop?”

Wolfe City is small enough for almost everyone to know Price, the 31-year-old former Hardin-Simmons University football player.

Price played football at HSU in 2008.

Head Coach Jesse Burleson tweeted “Lost one of our own in a terrible situation. Jonathan Price was an awesome young man during his time with Cowboy Football. Was only with us for a short time in 2008 but was always a Cowboy. Prayers for comfort and peace for Jonathan’s family.”

Lost one of our own in a terrible situation. Jonathan Price was an awesome young man during his time with Cowboy Football. Was only with us for a short time in 2008 but was always a Cowboy. Prayers for comfort and peace for Jonathan’s family. #CowboyBrother — Burleson (@BurlesonHSU) October 5, 2020

Former Texas Rangers third baseman Will Middlebrooks grew up with Price. He started a

Thank you to everyone who shared or donated to the GoFundMe account for Jonathon… we just surpassed $50,000 in less than 24 hours. Thank you for your love and compassion. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) October 5, 2020

Described as a “hometown hero”, “standup guy,” and “mentor who worked with children,” most who spoke out publicly about Price said they can’t see any reason why a police officer would shoot and kill him.

But that’s exactly what happened on Saturday, after Price allegedly stepped in to help a woman out of a domestic violence situation. Things escalated between Price and her abuser, but had calmed down, according to witnesses by the time police arrived.

The circumstances surrounding the officer’s ultimate decision to use deadly force is now under investigation.

Price’s father, Junior Price spoke about that alleged deadly choice too, saying “I want to see what the man gets… what he has coming to him for killing my son.”

This one hurts… for so many reasons. pic.twitter.com/Z1gTYJFXuX — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) October 4, 2020

Monday afternoon, Price’s family said there is video proof that the shooting was a criminal act and they want justice.

“The chief saw the video and told me he wasn’t happy with what he saw,” Merritt said.

The Texas Rangers are responsible for investigating the shooting.

CBS 11 News has reached out for comment and are awaiting a reply.

Wolfe City is 70 miles northeast of Dallas.