FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Halloween traditions may look different this year, which is why well-meaning parents are thinking ahead.

“Now that we’re here, let’s think about how we celebrate you know, coming up in the next three months, three major holidays,” said Lisa Wust, a Fort Worth parent of two.

With Halloween being the first celebration of many in the coming months, the details of how to handle the evening safely are on the top of her mind.

“I’m thinking I’ll probably just wear gloves and hand out normal candy. Although, whether or not how that works with putting them on for every child who knows. I’ll probably maybe pull out the kitchen tongs, I don’t know!” Wust said.

Guidelines from the CDC list most fall activities in ranking from low to high risk, with things like movie nights on the low end of the spectrum, and trick or treating on the high end. Requiring families to become creative in finding new ways for the pandemic not to overshadow the joy of the holiday.

“Well we’re for sure going to dress up. I am not going to take that away from them,” Elena Richey, a Dallas parent of two said. “I am planning on doing the candy sticking thing where you take the candy to the stick and put it all over the yard so that there’s no interaction with the kids.”

Fort Worth parent Shawna Rudd said her kids won’t be participating in any trick or treating, but rather allowing them to gather with their quarantine crew of friends who are all doing remote learning, and have not likely been exposed.

“We kind of made this pact that said ‘okay, if we’re going to go outside of these boundaries let’s consult with the other so that they’re aware just complete transparency.’ So being able to have this small group and do these things together provides not just normalcy for my kids but also for theirs,” Rudd says.

But most importantly all the parents agreed that no matter how different their plans look, they will still dress up, wear masks, and make the best of a situation they have no control of.