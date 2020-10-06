FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW) – The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Jarmarl A. Hollman, 35, into custody for allegedly killing Jasmine R. Page, 24, and setting a house ablaze in the Como neighborhood to cover up the crime.

Homicide detectives prepared a murder warrant and a Magistrate signed the warrant with a $150,000 bond for Hollman.

They found evidence showing that Hollman started the fire at the home near the 3800 block of Halloran St. on Sept. 28.

Firefighters found Page’s body after containing the blaze within 10 minutes. She had severe burns but Fort Worth Fire investigators made observations at the scene they found suspicious in nature and contacted the Fort Worth Police homicide unit to take over the investigation.

Detectives from the Fort Worth Police homicide unit arrived and started gathering details, including speaking with possible witnesses. They also spoke to Hollman. Police said he and Page had an on-going, on and off dating relationship.

An autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Page was shot, causing her death. Detectives believe that due to decomposition, she was murdered several days before the fire was started.

Hollman also has an active no bond parole violation warrant.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in this case to call 817-392-4330.

The investigation is on-going.