NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The NHL draft is tonight. The Dallas Stars have the 30th overall pick in the first round. Dallas hopes to find a young talent that can help them in future attempts to win the Stanley Cup.
It was just a week ago that the Stars lost in the Stanley Cup Finals to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Plano native Blake Coleman helped Tampa Bay beat Dallas 4 games to 2. Coleman scored in the Lightning’s Cup clinching victory in game 6.
Coleman was the first born and raised player from Texas to win The Stanley Cup.
Growing up in North Texas, Coleman played for the Dallas Stars Elite hockey club and has set quite an example the players who are currently skating for the Dallas Stars Elite Hockey Club in 2020.
Hockey players David Markovich and Ben Tobey are inspired by Coleman’s success.
“It’s pretty cool to see that connection between the NHL, and where we are at right now,” said Tobey.