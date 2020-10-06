Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An armed stand-off in Fort Worth ended today with the suspect crawling out of a window of a house.
Police said they responded to a house in the 3700 block of Bryan Ave where reports are that a woman chased an Oncor employee with a gun after he knocked on the door.
Early reports said the woman fired the weapon but neither the employee nor any bystanders were hurt.
SWAT also responded to the scene.
From Chopper 11 it appeared that the windows on the front of the house were broken out.