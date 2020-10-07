DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Wednesday reported 337 more COVID-19 cases, along with two additional deaths.

Wednesday’s count brings the total in the county to 84,951, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials reported that 232 of Wednesday’s cases came from a backlog in the state’s reporting system: 2 from July, 2 from August, 13 from September and 215 from earlier in October.

Two more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,040. The two patients were a Dallas man in his 60s who died in a hospital’s emergency department and had underlying high risk health conditions and a Richardson man in his 80s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“Today’s numbers continue an upward trajectory that we are seeing in both new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, ED visits and the number of patients on ventilators. This, while the number of people getting tested at our free COVID-19 test sites remains low,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said.

In Tarrant County, 572 cases were reported on Wednesday, along with four more deaths. The totals in the county are now at 53,292 cases and 680 deaths.

Denton County reported 135 new cases (13,883 total) and four deaths (113 total), while Collin County reported 78 more cases (15,814 total) and no new deaths (155 total).