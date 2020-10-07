U.S. Gulf Coast Braces As Category 2 Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In MexicoStorm surge and Hurricane Watches are expected to be issued today for parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast as a slightly weakened Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday morning near Puerto Morelos, Mexico as a Category 2 storm.

Hurricane Delta Rapidly Intensifies In The Caribbean, Likely To Hit Gulf CoastHurricane Delta is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane Tuesday and impact the U.S. Gulf Coast by the end of the week.

Texas/Louisiana Coast Could See 3rd Hurricane Of The Season As Tropical Storm Delta Grows In StrengthAs of Monday morning, Tropical Storm Delta is located about 130 miles south of Jamaica, but forecasters say it could reach hurricane strength and make landfall anywhere from the Texas/Louisiana border to the Florida Panhandle.