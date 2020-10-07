NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, democrat, DFW News, Pandemic, Republican, Republican Party Chairman Rodney Anderson, Social Distancing, Wear A Mask

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Republican Party Chairman Rodney Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chairman was exposed at a personal event over the weekend and immediately started the process of self-quarantining. He and his family will continue to quarantine for the next two weeks.

No Dallas County Republican Party staff or volunteers have been exposed, according to a news release from the Dallas County Republican Party.

Anderson is expected to make a full and quick recovery, and wants to remind everyone to continue to wear their masks and make safe social decisions.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

Comments

Leave a Reply