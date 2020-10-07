Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Republican Party Chairman Rodney Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Chairman was exposed at a personal event over the weekend and immediately started the process of self-quarantining. He and his family will continue to quarantine for the next two weeks.
No Dallas County Republican Party staff or volunteers have been exposed, according to a news release from the Dallas County Republican Party.
Anderson is expected to make a full and quick recovery, and wants to remind everyone to continue to wear their masks and make safe social decisions.