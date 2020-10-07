HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Funeral plans were announced on the City of Highland Village website for Sgt. Dennis Oliver who died this month after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Oliver died the Friday morning after he was hospitalized during the week of Sept. 21. Police said he developed pneumonia as a result of the virus and also suffered a stroke.

“It is with heavy hearts we share this news. Sgt. Dennis Oliver passed away this morning. His wife, Tonie, and their two sons were with him. Please continue to pray for his family,” the department said in a statement. “If you’ve ever met him, you will never forget him! His smile, his kindness, his desire to always go to the extra effort to serve!” the department said.

A memorial service for Oliver is scheduled for at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 9 at the Village Church in Flower Mound. Due to social distancing limited seating is available and reservations are required.

Click here to make a reservation. Or you may watch services here via the church’s livestream.

The formal Police Funeral takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at New Life Community Church located at 25631 Smotherman Road, Frisco, TX.

A CaringBridge website was established for family, friends and community members to communicate and express condolences.

A GoFundMe set up in honor of Oliver has raised $18,985.

Police said Oliver worked for the department since 2003.