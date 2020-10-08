ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Aledo High School engineering teacher Kyle Christensen is taking class innovation to the next level by instructing his students to create hands-free sanitizing stations for their school.
“Some of them like to come in the morning and work, or stay in the evening and work,” said Christensen.
They’re building 80 of them. One for each teacher inside the building.
They started by designing prototypes. Some students made sketches, while others created virtual designs.
They narrowed the ideas down to one final design by deciding what would be simple and cost effective.
Christensen says his favorite part of the project is reminding students that they can make a difference in their schools and communities with their own two hands.
“My favorite thing to tell students is that ‘I would love for you to walk away from engineering class as a better problem solver than when you arrived,’” Christensen said.