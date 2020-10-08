WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Baylor University athletics department has decided to halt all football-related activities after recent positive COVID-19 tests.
The department announced the decision Thursday, saying it was done “to allow for further evaluation of recent positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing.”
On Monday, 10 active cases of the virus were reported within the athletics department, although it was not specified which programs were involved.
The Bears’ last game was a loss to West Virginia last Saturday, Oct. 3. The team does not have a game scheduled for this weekend.
The department said it still plans on playing its next scheduled game on Oct. 17 against Oklahoma State.
“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority,” Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said. “We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17.”
On Sept. 18, the Bears matchup against the Houston Cougars was postponed due to Baylor “not meeting Big 12 Conference COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds.”