McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – County Judge Chris Hill said Thursday he will file the necessary paperwork to reopen bars in Collin County, following an executive order issued yesterday by Governor Greg Abbott granting county judges the decision-making authority.
“With the encouragement and recommendation of the doctors and scientists from Collin County Health Care Services, I will be filing the necessary paperwork with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to allow Collin County bars to reopen next week,” Judge Hill announced.
Governor Abbott released his most recent executive order (GA-32) yesterday. The order allows bars across Texas to reopen at 50% of capacity, as long as the county’s hospitalization rate remains under 15% and the county judge consents. The order goes into effect Oct. 14, and TABC will be responsible for enforcing the Governor’s restrictions.
“Our Collin County hospitals and healthcare professionals continue to serve our community with excellence,” said Judge Hill. “At no time this year has our hospital capacity been overwhelmed or threatened by COVID-19. Quite simply, Collin County should be completely open. I will listen to everyone, but will follow the science.”
According to daily hospitalization figures since March 21, COVID-19 patients in Collin County have occupied 3.05 percent, on average, of the county’s 2,702 available general and intensive care beds. As of Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 103 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Collin County.