FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sun & Ski Sports has a large presence all throughout Texas and the Dallas/Fort Worth region as an outdoors and sporting goods retailer.

Company managers say they have stayed very busy during the last few months because many people are opting for outdoor and socially distant activities during the pandemic.

Now, they need to hire more people to keep up with the uptick in activity.

Afua Giles is the human resources director for Sun & Ski Sports and says the openings are active now as they get ready to head into the holiday season.

She said, “We almost need to double our staffing amount of people in our stores for the holiday season.”

Giles added, “We are looking for commission sales associates. Sales support. Such as cashiers, people who want to help with displays,” about the current jobs they need to fill.

They are also looking for people to help fill online orders and for experienced bicycle mechanics.

The jobs are mostly part-time but they can lead to full time jobs, and training will be provided.

Giles says the pay is competitive and benefits are offered to full-timers.

She said, “The best advice I could give someone is come ready to sell fun. We really enjoy having fun here. We sell fun.”

If you would like to apply, click here.