FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Edward James Murray, 54, was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of his neighbor Antonio Edward Robinson, 39.

Murray, who was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault Of A Child in 2001, walked by Robinson’s home on Sept. 28 and said, “Got this (expletive) in front of my door, stupid Black (expletives),” according to his arrest warrant.

Three children who lived with Robinson were also inside the duplex, which Murray lives on the other side of with his boyfriend.

Minutes later, Murray (who sometimes wears an eye patch) returned and continuously banged on Robinson’s front door until the victim stepped outside and asked, “What the (expletive), Eddie?!,” the warrant stated. Robinson’s girlfriend followed him outside.

The argument escalated.

Moments later, Murray pulled out a silver revolver with a white handle and shot Robinson five times, the warrant states. Robinson’s girlfriend told police she thought Murray was about to shoot her, so she ran back into the apartment.

Murray then took off in his truck with his boyfriend, leaving Robinson wounded and not offering to help, the warrant states. As he was leaving, he allegedly pointed the gun at Robinson’s girlfriend.

She told police she begged Murray’s boyfriend to call police but he ignored her, according to the warrant.

When police arrived shortly after the shooting, Fort Worth police found Robinson with gunshot wounds to his chest. He was found lying outside of his home, according to the police report.

He was taken to JPS Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.