WOLFE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas has been fired from the department following his murder charge in the shooting of resident Jonathan Price, the city announced Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lucas shot and killed Price while responding to a “possible fight in progress” at a convenience store on Saturday evening.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the city said it conducted an administrative investigation into the incident, resulting in the termination of Lucas “for his egregious violation of the City’s and police department’s policies.”

“As the Mayor and Council of Wolfe City we want to extend our gratitude that the gatherings in support of Mr. price and his family have remained peaceful. Wolfe City is a tight-knit community, and we join you in mourning Jonathan’s death and the events of the last week. We also ask that you remember our City employees, many of whom worked with both Mr. Price and Mr. Lucas as we eventually begin the work of healing our town and the community at large,” the city said in its statement.

The affidavit from the Texas Rangers stated that the now-former officer believed Price was drunk and tried to detain him after the victim greeted him. The affidavit stated Lucas grabbed Price’s arms and used verbal commands. Price then replied, “I can’t be detained.”

Lucas then pulled out his taser and warned Price to comply. According to the affidavit, Price responded by walking away. It was then that Lucas fired his taser, which Simmons noted was “not fully effective”.

Price then walked toward the officer “appearing to reach out and grab the end of Officer Lucas’ taser,” the affidavit stated. Lucas then fired his gun four times, hitting Price in the upper torso.

The Texas Rangers said that based on video evidence, physical evidence, and eye witness testimony they determined that Lucas “intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Price.”

Lucas was first booked into Hunt County Jail and then transferred to Rockwall County. On Wednesday, he was transferred to Collin County Jail.