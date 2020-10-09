NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas is urging both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration to continue to work towards a COVID-19 stimulus deal as talks resumed Friday, Oct. 9.

“I’ve spent this year talking with Texas families and businesses and they have all let me know another COVID-19 relief package is desperately needed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Now is not the time walk away from the table. I hope Speaker Pelosi and the Administration will continue to work together to find an agreement both parties can support.”

I’ve spent this year talking w/TX families & businesses & they all let me know another #COVID19 relief package is desperately needed. Now isn't the time to walk away. I hope Speaker Pelosi & the Admin. will continue to work together to find an agreement both parties can support. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 9, 2020

President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter, “Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!” That, as his economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that President Trump has “approved” a “revised” coronavirus relief package.

“He would like to do a deal,” Kudlow said on Fox Business Friday morning.

Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

According to Forbes, the administration now agrees to a $1.8 trillion deal that would put stimulus checks in the hands of many Americans. That counters the $2.2 trillion that Pelosi put forward earlier.

Deputy Chief of Staff to Nancy Pelosi Drew Hammill confirmed via Twitter Friday afternoon that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Pelosi did in fact speak for 30 minutes today.

“Today, the Secretary returned to the table with a proposal that attempted to address some of the concerns Democrats have,” Hammill tweeted.

The Speaker and Secretary Mnuchin spoke at 1:40 p.m. via phone for just over 30 minutes. Today, the Secretary returned to the table with a proposal that attempted to address some of the concerns Democrats have. (1/2) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 9, 2020

Earlier Friday, before word of the continued talks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was less optimistic Friday saying, “The situation’s kind of murky… I’d like to see us rise above that like we did back in March and April, but I think that’s unlikely in the next three weeks.”