(CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after officials said he pleaded guilty to drug crimes and then fled to Mexico, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Salvador Martinez, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in January 2014.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he then “failed to appear for sentencing.” After an investigation, Martinez was eventually found and captured in Mexico in December 2019.
Officials said he was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison by a U.S. district judge.
According to plea papers, Martinez admitted to conspiring with others to distribute meth in Texas and Mexico.
A total of 23 people were indicted in the case, with 17 of them, including Martinez, who have pleaded guilty.