DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has shared the “first steps” that former NBA guard Delonte West has taken on his road to recovery.
Last week, Cuban reportedly picked up West at a gas station in Dallas in order to help him get back on his feet. Photos of the 37-year-old have circulated over recent years of him on the streets with no help in sight.
According to multiple media reports, Cuban and West’s mother helped check the former NBA guard into a rehabilitation facility in Florida.
Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2020
On Friday, the Mavs owner shared a picture of West on a horse as he appears to be on the road to recovery.
West entered the NBA in 2004 and made his way through various teams. His last stop in the league was with the Mavericks in 2011 and briefly in 2012.
I have kicked addictions over 30 years ago, and I know that you can too. Stay strong young man and KEEP THE FAITH.