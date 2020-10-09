DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Another time-honored tradition is being impacted by COVID-19. The Red River Showdown between the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas has been reimagined in the wake of the pandemic.

The Sooners and the Longhorns have played at the State Fair of Texas since 1929, but even with the cancellation of the fair this year, the rivalry will continue at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park Saturday, with an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Fans can expect a number of changes to the gameday experience due to COVID-19 safety protocols, starting with the stadium’s capacity being limited to only 25% — roughly 25,000 fans.

All guests must also wear either a cloth or surgical style face mask. Clear face shields, neck gaters and bandanas are not permitted.

The parking lots around Fair Park will open beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Unlike in years past, tailgating will not be allowed, instead organizers are offering access to some fair-favorite concession stands inside Fair Park –including several Fletcher’s corn dog stands.

Monica Paul with the Dallas Sports Commission says they are excited to still be able to showcase the City of Dallas to thousands of Texas and Oklahoma football fans.

“Texas OU is a big tradition for us,” Paul says. “It is a very important part of our sports DNA. We wish both teams the best of luck and look forward to next year being back to 92,000 capacity.”

While kickoff is at 11 a.m., fans are encouraged to arrive early to get through security. The clear bag policy will be enforced.

With tickets limited this year, if you can’t make it to the game, Fletchers is hosting a pop-up party at Eight Bells Tavern a few blocks away from Fair Park. They will be serving their famous corn dogs, funnel cakes and lemonade.