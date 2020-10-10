DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 460 confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with one additional death.
Saturday’s case count brings the total in the county to 86,068, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Health officials said 167 of Saturday’s cases came through the state’s reporting system: one from March, four from September and 162 from earlier in October.
One death was also reported, bringing that total to 1,048. The patient was a Richardson woman in her 80s who died at her long-term care facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.
“Our hospitalizations since September 27 have increased more than forty percent. The decision that you make today and tomorrow and every day that follows will determine what happens a week or two after,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said.
In Tarrant County, 418 cases were reported on Saturday, along with four more deaths. The totals are now at 54,570 cases and 692 deaths.