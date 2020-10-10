AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns, Breece Hall ran for 135 yards and two scores and No. 24 Iowa State beat Texas Tech 31-15 on Saturday.

The Cyclones (3-1, 3-0 Big 12) opened conference play with three straight wins for the first time since 2002 and only the second time since 1950.

Purdy was 32 of 43 with no interceptions. He also ran seven times for 42 yards.

The Cyclones rolled up 516 yards of total offense and held Texas Tech (1-3, 0-3) under 100 yards until early in the fourth quarter.

Texas Tech celebrated early when Eli Howard blocked Connor Assalley’s 20-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, and Zech McPhearson scooped up the ball and ran 90 yards for a touchdown.

Iowa State mounted another 60-plus yard drive on its next possession and tied it at 7 on Hall’s 11-yard run.

By the end of the first quarter, Iowa State already had outgained the Red Raiders 208-14.

Backup quarterback Henry Colombi took over for Alan Bowman for the last two series of the game and completed 10 of 12 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

