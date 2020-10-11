DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 418 confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with four additional deaths.

Sunday’s case count brings the total in the county to 86,486, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials said 336 of Sunday’s cases came through the state’s reporting system: one from May, one from July, two from August, 19 from September and 323 from earlier in October.

Four deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,052. The patients were a Garland man in his 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions, a woman in her 70s who died at her long-term care facility in Dallas and had underlying health conditions, and a man and woman in their 90s who died at their long-term care facilities in Dallas. The man had underlying health conditions, while the woman did not.

“Our hospitalizations since September 27 have increased more than forty percent. The decision that you make today and tomorrow and every day that follows will determine what happens a week or two after,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said on Saturday.

In Tarrant County, 794 cases were reported on Sunday, along with one more death. The totals are now at 55,364 cases and 693 deaths.