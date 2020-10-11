NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gave the team a 24-20 lead with an 11-yard touchdown catch with seconds left in the first half on Sunday.

Yes, you read that correctly. A touchdown CATCH.

The offense went full trickery right before halftime against the New York Giants as wide receiver Cedrick Wilson threw the pass to Prescott.

According to CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, the touchdown catch was the first by a Cowboys quarterback since Danny White.

The Cowboys took a 24-20 lead into halftime.

