ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gave the team a 24-20 lead with an 11-yard touchdown catch with seconds left in the first half on Sunday.
Yes, you read that correctly. A touchdown CATCH.
The offense went full trickery right before halftime against the New York Giants as wide receiver Cedrick Wilson threw the pass to Prescott.
The Dallas Special??
Cowboys run trickery to perfection and Dak Prescott catches a TD moments before half.
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/qM8f1fNipd
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2020
According to CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, the touchdown catch was the first by a Cowboys quarterback since Danny White.
The Cowboys took a 24-20 lead into halftime.