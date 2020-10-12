DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 335 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases during the pandemic to 86,775.

The county also reported four deaths, bringing the total to 1,056.

“Among today’s four deaths includes a man in his 40s who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We are seeing an uptick in cases and hospitalizations and the decisions that you make today will determine how we are doing ten days to two weeks from now. Let’s all wear our mask, maintain six-foot distance, and use good hand washing.”

There is one additional probable case to report today for a total of 4,342 probable cases including 13 probable deaths.

Events Drawing Large Crowds Coincide With Uptick In Coronavirus Cases In Dallas County: ‘That’s Very Concerning’

Of the 335 new confirmed cases, 193 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system, and all are considered new cases.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 40 was 346.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high with 9.8% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 40.

A provisional total of 265 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 40 (week ending 10/3/20), an increase from the previous week in this age group.

“Make your Halloween plans with your family and abstain from traditional trick-or-treating, parties, or trunk-or-treating. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve. We must focus on community health and not our own desires to do the few things that doctors tell us remain unsafe,” said Judge Jenkins.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional four deaths include:

– A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.