FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said during his Monday news conference he had visited with Prescott earlier in the day following his season-ending injury in the win against the Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday.

“He’s in very good spirits. He’s excited to get home and start the journey back as you would expect from Dak, but he’s doing OK,” said McCarthy.

Prescott had surgery Sunday night for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

The two-time Pro Bowler’s lower leg got caught under New York defensive back Logan Ryan on a tackle at the end of a 9-yard run.

“I think he’s gonna challenge any timeline,” said Coach McCarthy regarding when Prescott might be ready to play again. “My focus is more on Dak and make sure he gets the mental and emotional support because he’s such a great teammate and he’s the one who’s always reaching out and doing so much for others. I think it’s important for us, and not just in these first couple of days to make sure he’s getting the support from us to help him on his journey back.”