FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said during his Monday news conference he had visited with Prescott earlier in the day following his season-ending injury in the win against the Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday.

“He’s in very good spirits. He’s excited to get home and start the journey back as you would expect from Dak, but he’s doing OK,” said McCarthy.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (CBS 11)

Prescott had surgery Sunday night for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

The two-time Pro Bowler’s lower leg got caught under New York defensive back Logan Ryan on a tackle at the end of a 9-yard run.

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is injured when tackled by New York Giants Safety Logan Ryan (23) during the NFL game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys on October 11, 2020 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I think he’s gonna challenge any timeline,” said Coach McCarthy regarding when Prescott might be ready to play again. “My focus is more on Dak and make sure he gets the mental and emotional support because he’s such a great teammate and he’s the one who’s always reaching out and doing so much for others. I think it’s important for us, and not just in these first couple of days to make sure he’s getting the support from us to help him on his journey back.”

  1. nealean mcsorley says:
    October 12, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    have faith Dak its painful I know but you will get back to the game with prayers and faith and never never give up

