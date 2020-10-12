FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Emotions are still raw for loved ones of Atatiana Jefferson on the one-year anniversary of her death.

On October 12, 2019, then-Fort Worth Police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed her inside her home while he responded to a call of an open door and suspicious activity at the same house.

Dean was seen in body camera video quietly walking outside the back of the house when he saw Jefferson through a window.

It’s been reported she had reached for a gun possibly not knowing it was a police officer outside her house.

Dean fired one shot through the window killing Jefferson.

Noella Jefferson, Atatiana’s stepmother, was doing acts of kindness and feeding the homeless on Monday in honor of Atatiana.

“There have been many days of sadness and of course many days of wanting something to be done,” she said.

The stretch of road in front of the Fort Worth home where Atatiana was shot and killed is expected to be re-named “Atatiana Jefferson Memorial Parkway.”

It’s a distinction Noella says will help to make sure her memory doesn’t fade.

“Not so much the tragedy around it, but the life that she lived and that the outcome could be look at this name and look at how she was and how she lived,” Noella said.

On Monday afternoon, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tweeted, “One year after the tragic death of Atatiana Jefferson, my thoughts and prayers remain with her entire family and our community. As we continue to mourn her loss and work toward healing, I vow to never forget Atatiana and will continue the hard work of propelling change.”

There still has not been a trial date set for Aaron Dean who resigned from his job following the deadly shooting and was subsequently charged with murder.