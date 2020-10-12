AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Bring back the matching neon shirts and socks… Matthew McConaughey and the crew did a virtual table read of “Dazed and Confused” over the weekend.
The Texas actor and his fellow cast members of the 1993 comedy, including Rory Cochrane, Adam Goldberg, Parker Posey and Anthony Rapp, came together for charity.
The event was organized to support the March for Science, the Voto Latino Foundation, and increase awareness about voting in Texas.
It was one of several virtual table reads that have been held in support of charities and getting out the vote for the upcoming November 3 election.
Social media was thrilled with the virtual revival of “Dazed and Confused,” which also included Ashton Kutcher, Zachary Levi, Eiza Gonzalez, Ricky Whittle and Jensen Ackles acting some of the roles.
The film helped catapult McConaughey, a proud Uvalde, Texas native, into stardom.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)