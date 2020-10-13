(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — If you need a new iPhone charger or earbuds for your new phone, you need to purchase them separately. In a move to cut down waste, Apple says neither will be included once it ships its newest lineup of iPhones.

The company announced a lineup of four new phones during an Apple event Tuesday including the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone Pro Max, and a new, smaller iPhone 12 mini.

The new phones are all 5G equipped and can connect to next-generation high-speed wireless networks. However, the increase in speed also means a potential hit to battery life. The company says the phones will automatically detect when you don’t need 5G and switch to the slower LTE network.

Perhaps the most discussion following the Apple event Tuesday was what customers won’t find included with their new iPhone: headphones or a charger.

Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiative, Lisa Jackson, says more than 2 billion Apple power adapters already exist in the world. Jackson says most iPhone users already have headphones and chargers. The move is aimed to help the company cut back on waste.

“Removing these items also means a smaller, lighter iPhone box,” Jackson tells CNN. “We can fit up to 70% more items on a shipping pallet.”

According to CNN, the new iPhone also uses 100% recycled rare earth elements for all magnets, including in the camera and haptics.

Like recent models, the phones are equipped with wireless charging capabilities. Apple says each will include a magnet in the back of the phone to help it snap into place with wireless chargers, for more efficient charging.