KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A poll worker’s positive COVID-19 test led to three early voting centers opening late Tuesday in Tarrant County.

Election officials had to tell other workers who were in the same training class with the person, not to report to voting sites.

The delay in getting replacement staffs led to early lines at the county’s busiest early voting site at the Keller Town Hall, in North Fort Worth in the Village of Woodland Springs, and at the Euless Family Life Senior Center.

The elections office was notified of the test after 8 p.m. Monday night.

Elections administrator Heider Garcia said coordinating to assign replacement crews led to the delays.

“We’ll look and see if we can pre-assign them and know who’s closer and more accessible for certain locations,” he said.

Rather than leave and return to vote another day, voters waited for hours in lines, snaking around buildings and down sidewalks.

“We make lines to get on a ride,” said Albert Quezada, who was voting with his wife and son in Keller. “Why wouldn’t we make line for this, what I consider the most important election for us.”