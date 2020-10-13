DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – By honking their horns, supporters in more than 100 vehicles gave Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden a warm welcome at Fair Park in Dallas the only way they could during a drive-up, socially distanced rally.

Mrs. Biden asked the crowd listening on their car radios to vote for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden and his running-mate Senator Kamala Harris of California.

“Joe will be a President for all Americans,” she said.

After repeated and steady streams of honking, Mrs. Biden laughed, “I love your support, I love it.”

Her trip to Texas came on the first day of an expanded early voting.

Mrs. Biden arrived from a campaign stop in El Paso earlier Tuesday and headed to Houston for an event Tuesday evening.

Margo McClinton Stoglin of Grand Prairie came here early to get a spot in the second row.

“We’re just so excited about Biden and Harris. I think they’re the answer to our future. It’s time for a change.”

Biden told supporters her husband is focused on the coronavirus.

“Joe has a plan to end this pandemic to rebuild, to reimagine a future that’s better than ever,” she said.

Biden didn’t take questions from reporters.

Last week, Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigned in Dallas.

Both Senator Harris and the former Vice President haven’t campaigned in Texas since winning their party’s nomination.

Dallas County Republican Party Chair Rodney Anderson said Tuesday there’s a reason for that.

“They know they are not going to win the presidential vote here in Texas. You would actually see the candidate himself here more often, I think you would see even additional resources poured into the state.”

Mrs. Biden told supporters she sensed a change. “For the first time in a long time, winning Texas is possible. Don’t you feel it?”

The crowd honked.

With three weeks to go until the election, President Donald Trump leads Biden in the Real Clear Politics average of polls in Texas by 4.4 percentage points.

The Cook Political Report says the state “Leans Republican.”

Then candidate Trump won Texas in 2016 by nine percentage points, a smaller margin than Republicans during past recent elections.