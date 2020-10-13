FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Fire Department arson detectives have arrested and charged a suspect in a series of school and commercial building fires as well as burglaries in Fort Worth.

Over the last three weeks, investigators believe the suspect is responsible for four fires at Fort Worth ISD properties along with a fire in a parking garage in the West Seventh district and a grocery store in south Fort Worth.

The fire department said the suspect, SanJuan Jose Franklin, 46, of Fort Worth, was caught on a surveillance camera on Monday, October 12 at 4:50 a.m. attempting to burglarize O.D. Wyatt High School located at 2400 E. Seminary.

Fort Worth ISD security called 911 and also notified Fort Worth Fire Department arson investigators that were conducting surveillance in the area.

A FWPD patrol unit and arson investigators located the suspect in the area and attempted to detain him.

Franklin attempted to get away on a bicycle. After a short chase, Franklin was caught.

The investigation of this crime spree is continuing and further felony charges are expected.

Anyone with information related to these fires or others, can contact the FWFD Arson and Bomb Investigations Unit at (817) 392-6850 or Crimestoppers (817) 469-TIPS.