FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM)– Headquartered in Dallas, ClubCorp says it’s the largest owner of private country clubs and city clubs in the country with more than 200 locations.

Seventeen of those locations are in North Texas they are hiring for many different positions.

ClubCorp’s Chief People Officer April Scopa says outdoor activities like golf and tennis have spiked during the coronavirus pandemic and have created a lot of activity at their clubs.

The result is they need more employees.

“We are looking for all sorts of positions. Whether it’s golf, tennis or fitness, we need hospitality. We also have sales positions that we offer and then with our headquarters here another opportunity for a corporate position,” said Scopa.

The jobs available are full-time and part-time with benefits for full-time employees.

Scopa says they have onboarding and training programs for those looking to pivot their skills and careers, and they are currently in the process of developing a leadership program as well for those who aspire to work in management positions.

