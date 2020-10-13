DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, aka “El Gato,” has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for his alleged role in a 2013 murder in Southlake Town Square.

A reward of up to $1 million is being offered by the U.S. Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program for information leading directly to his arrest.

The FBI’s Dallas Field Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Villarreal-Hernandez, who is allegedly responsible for stalking and orchestrating the murder-for-hire of 43-year-old Juan Jesus Guerrero Chapa.

On May 22, 2013, Chapa and his wife were preparing to depart a shopping center in Southlake, Texas. A white Toyota Sequoia approached the couple’s Range Rover as the wife was loading her purchases into the back of the vehicle.

Chapa was sitting in the passenger’s seat.

The shooter got out of the Toyota Sequoia as the driver pulled in behind the couple’s vehicle.

The shooter approached the Range Rover from the passenger side and shot the victim multiple times. He then got in the Toyota Sequoia and took off.

The investigation, led by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, revealed the victim was stalked by a group of individuals beginning in March 2011. The investigation further determined this same group allegedly committed the murder-for-hire on May 22, 2013, at the direction of Villarreal-Hernandez. Investigators believe that Villarreal-Hernandez had a personal grudge against the victim.

A federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, in 2018. Villarreal-Hernandez is charged with interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

“Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez is charged with orchestrating a brutal murder that took place in broad daylight at a busy shopping center. The shooter and his accomplices showed no regard for the victim, his wife, or the innocent bystanders who witnessed the murder,” said Special Agent in Charge DeSarno. “The FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives program allows us to bring this case to the eyes and ears of citizens around the world. We will not rest until Villarreal-Hernandez is apprehended and made to answer for these charges in court.”

“The FBI will continue to use its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives program to locate and arrest violent criminals like Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez,” said Assistant Director Shivers. “We will bring to justice those individuals who commit violent acts and threaten the safety of our citizens and our community. However, in order for us to be effective, we need the public’s assistance. We encourage you to reach out to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI if you witness a crime or have information that is beneficial to an ongoing investigation.”

Villarreal-Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous.

He has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, and is approximately 165 pounds.

The FBI believes he may be hiding in Mexico.

Anyone with information regarding Villarreal-Hernandez’s whereabouts should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be provided online at tips.fbi.gov.