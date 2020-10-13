NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Cowboys are fortunate to have Former Cincinnati Bengals three-time pro bowler Andy Dalton to step in as their starting quarterback.

Fifteen years ago, Dalton led Katy High School to a state championship game at Texas Stadium.

Dalton then went on to become the winningest quarterback in Texas Christian University (TCU) history.

Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (credit: Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old’s former college teammate, Jeremy Kerley, who played eight years in the NFL, knows how Dalton can command a huddle. “Like a science teacher,” he told CBS 11 Sports.

‘Professor’ Dalton gets his first start for the Cowboys on Monday against the Arizona Cardinals.

