FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Cowboys are fortunate to have Former Cincinnati Bengals three-time pro bowler Andy Dalton to step in as their starting quarterback.
Fifteen years ago, Dalton led Katy High School to a state championship game at Texas Stadium.
Dalton then went on to become the winningest quarterback in Texas Christian University (TCU) history.
The 32-year-old’s former college teammate, Jeremy Kerley, who played eight years in the NFL, knows how Dalton can command a huddle. “Like a science teacher,” he told CBS 11 Sports.
‘Professor’ Dalton gets his first start for the Cowboys on Monday against the Arizona Cardinals.