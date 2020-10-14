ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man suspected of killing a 2-year-old in July 2019 is now in Arlington Police custody.
Arlington Police Department Fugitive Unit took 29-year-old Quentin Jamal Walker into custody on Tuesday, October 13 after serving an arrest warrant at an address in Fort Worth.
He was booked into the Arlington City Jail on a capital murder charge in the death of the toddler, Kasheton Ross, who was brought to a local hospital unresponsive in July of 2019.
Walker was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ross’ death a homicide and determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma of the head.
When officers arrived at the hospital to investigate, they were met by a hospital staff member who told them family members brought the child to the hospital and told them the child had fallen while in a park.