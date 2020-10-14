NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Arlington Police, capital murder, DFW News, Fugitive, Kasheton Ross, Murder Suspect, Quentin Jamal Walker, toddler killed

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man suspected of killing a 2-year-old in July 2019 is now in Arlington Police custody.

Arlington Police Department Fugitive Unit took 29-year-old Quentin Jamal Walker into custody on Tuesday, October 13 after serving an arrest warrant at an address in Fort Worth.

Quentin Jamal Walker (Arlington PD)

He was booked into the Arlington City Jail on a capital murder charge in the death of the toddler, Kasheton Ross, who was brought to a local hospital unresponsive in July of 2019.

Walker was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ross’ death a homicide and determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma of the head.

When officers arrived at the hospital to investigate, they were met by a hospital staff member who told them family members brought the child to the hospital and told them the child had fallen while in a park.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply