EVANSTON, Ill. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A report by the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University found that food insecurity had doubled overall and tripled among families with children due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the authors of that report wrote that the number of adults who reported that members of their family often did not have enough to eat rose from nearly 8 million in 2018 to between 26 and 29 million between this April and July.
