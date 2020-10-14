DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A significant donation amid the pandemic is spurring on the previously announced expansion of Kylde Warren Park in the heart of downtown Dallas.
Jacobs, an engineering company in Dallas and longtime partner of Klyde Warren Park, announced an $8 million donation, which will advance the 1.65-acre expansion of the park over Woodall Rodgers Freeway. The expansion project is estimated to cost a total of $100 million.
The donation by Jacobs is the largest donation to date that Klyde Warren Park has received for the expansion project. It is also the largest corporate gift in downtown Dallas since the AT&T Performing Arts Center opened in 2009.
The extra space will be known as ‘The Jacobs Lawn’ and will feature a seasonal Rockefeller Center-sized ice rink, as well as extra space for holiday markets, book fairs and other unique events and attractions for the city.
Construction is expected to begin in 2021 and will expand the park west over Woodall Rodgers Freeway toward Field Street. The expansion project is expected to be completed by 2024.
Wednesday, a faux ice-skating rink was installed in Klyde Warren Park as part of a partnership with the Dallas Stars, to announce the expansion gift and celebrate future possibilities of the park.