(CBSDFW.COM) — Sheriff’s are on the lookout for two men who committed a violent home invasion in an unincorporated area of Tarrant County.

It was on October 13, just before midnight, when two males entered a house in the 5300 block of Hidden Valley Court — in the Rendon area.

The intruders used zip ties to bind the family and held them at gunpoint while demanding money.

The father and son were eventually able to get free, and that’s when the son began fighting with one of the intruders. During the scuffle the second robber shot the son in the abdomen and right arm. Investigators say the father was able to get to a weapon and shoot at both intruders as they ran away — it isn’t known if either was injured.

The son was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life-threatening injuries.

The robbers got away with several firearms, a watch, and two wallets. At the time of the crime they were wearing light colored hoodies, dark colored pants, masks, and gloves.

Officials are asking that anyone with information about crime call the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213 or Detective Jarvis at 817-884-3739.