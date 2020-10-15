DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In a new video message, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thanked all the support he has received since he suffered a season-ending injury.

It was a gruesome injury seen around the nation on Sunday that led current and former players and fans to offer their thoughts and prayers toward Prescott. He was carted off the field in tears and almost immediately taken to the hospital. He reportedly had a successful surgery that evening to repair a right ankle compound fracture.

On Thursday morning, Prescott took to social media to speak for the first time publicly since that surgery to give an update and give thanks to all that support. He said he was on his way to the doctor for his first check-up since the surgery.

“Just want everyone to know that I’m doing well. I can’t thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They’ve been more than overwhelming,” Prescott said in the video. “From teammates to family to friends to fans I don’t know to former and current players around the league, players around all sports. I just wanted to say thank you.”

“Just ready to start this road to comeback. Know this little adversity just going to be another chapter in the book. I’m excited to move forward and write it,” he added.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan this week that he believes Prescott can return to team activities by early May.

For now, the team will look at former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to finish the season.