DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Judge Andy Eads has tested positive for COVID-19 after he went into quarantine on Monday.
His office announced the positive test Thursday evening after the judge had been notified on Monday that he may have been exposed.
According to his office, Eads is currently isolated at his home.
“I want to encourage people to follow quarantine procedures if they have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Eads said. “By going into quarantine, the potential for spreading COVID-19 to others is significantly reduced.”
The judge said he feels good and will continue to work from home.