UPDATE: Just as the lunch hour began Sachse police reported that missing person Somnuek Thangsongcharoen was found and has been safely returned to her family.
SACHSE (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Sachse are asking for help from the public to find a missing/endangered elderly woman.
Somnuek Thangsongcharoen, who some people call ‘Mia’, was last seen just after midnight on October 15, in the 3400 block of Sachse Road.
The 76-year-old, who is believed to have dementia, was last seen wearing a yellow night gown that might have polka dots on it.
Mrs. Thangsongcharoen is an Asian woman, with black hair and brown eyes who stands approximately 5’3″, and weighs 155 pounds.
Anyone with information about Somnuek Thangsongcharoen is asked to called 911 or the Sachse Police Department at 972-495-2271.
She has been found safe.