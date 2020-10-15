SAN FRANCISCO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference Thursday in San Francisco that Brockman, 79, hid the money over 20 years through complicated schemes including filing false returns and setting up secret accounts all over the world to hide and launder the money.

Prosecutors also charged the Houston resident with investor fraud.

Prosecutors announced that Robert Smith, founder and chairman of investment firm Vista Equity Partners, will cooperate in the investigation and pay $139 million to settle a tax probe.

“Complexity will not hide crime from law enforcement. Sophistication is not a defense to federal criminal charges,” said David L. Anderson, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California.

“We will not hesitate to prosecute the smartest guys in the room,” he said.

Brockman is CEO of Reynolds and Reynolds Co. of Dayton, Ohio.

According to a biography on his website, Brockman founded Universal Computer Services, Inc (UCS) in 1970, which sold software services to automotive dealerships. In 2006, the company acquired Reynolds and Reynolds and merged the operations under that brand.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance in San Francisco.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)