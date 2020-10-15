TEXARKANA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — She’s accused of cutting the unborn child from the body of a pregnant East Texas woman, taking the infant and heading north. On Wednesday Taylor Parker — who had waived extradition — was moved from a jail in Idabel, Oklahoma, to one in Texarkana.
Parker, 27, was booked into the Bi-State Detention Center on the Texas-Arkansas state line. She was jailed without bond on capital murder, murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Reagan Simmons-Hancock, 21, and her stolen baby, according to online jail records.
Simmons-Hancock, who was almost 8 months pregnant with her second child, was found dead Friday with her baby removed from her body in a home in New Boston, a city about 160 miles northeast of Dallas, said Sgt. Gregg Williams of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Parker was stopped later Friday by a Texas state trooper in DeKalb, Texas, 12 miles northwest of the crime scene. She told the trooper she had given birth on the side of the road and that the baby was not breathing, said Brooke Arbeitman, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman.
Parker was then taken to a hospital in Idabel, Oklahoma. The baby was pronounced dead at McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel.