North Texas-Based Motel 6 Drops The Richards Group Ad Agency Over "Too Black" Comment The Richards Group has lost Carrollton-based Motel 6 as a client after its founder reportedly labeled an ad pitch as "too Black" for the lodging chain's "white supremacist constituents."

"Cheer" Star Jerry Harris Seeks Release From Jail As He Awaits Trial On Child Porn ChargesProsecutors argue Jerry Harris -- one of the stars of the Netflix documentary “Cheer” -- "exhibits all the signs of a serial child predator" and should remain jailed. Defense attorneys for the 21-year-old want him released as he awaits trial on child pornography charges.