FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for the former Fort Worth Police officer accused of shooting and killing Atatiana Jefferson in her own home have issued subpoenas for Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Police Chief Ed Kraus to appear at his next court hearing.
The online filings in Tarrant County Court don’t explain why Aaron Dean’s attorneys had the subpoenas issued, but they are listed as witnesses for the defense.
The subpoenas order Price and Krauss to appear in court on Tuesday, October 27 at 8:30 a.m.
On October 12, 2019, then-Fort Worth Police officer Dean shot and killed Jefferson inside her home while he responded to a call of an open door and suspicious activity at the same house.
Dean was seen in body camera video quietly walking outside the back of the house when he saw Jefferson through a window.
It’s been reported she had reached for a gun, possibly not knowing it was a police officer outside her house.
Dean fired one shot through the window killing Jefferson.
There still has not been a trial date set for Aaron Dean who resigned from his job following the deadly shooting and was subsequently charged with murder.
Crazy