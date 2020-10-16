FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wearing a mask is considered one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But a research study by doctors at Baylor is looking into whether or not the masks may come with their own health risks.

Repeatedly jumping as high as possible isn’t easy even if you’re a former OU defensive lineman and NFL prospect.

It’s even harder for a college football star like Kenneth Mann while wearing a face mask.

“It is harder to breathe in and especially doing something like the workouts that we go through,” said Mann. “You’re not gonna forget that it’s on. I don’t forget that it’s on. It is annoying. I’m not gonna lie.”

Mann says he wears a mask regularly to avoid COVID-19 but wonders what it’s doing to his body while training.

Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research Center in Frisco conducted the two-week long study in September.

The data is still being analyzed.

Those who participated were hooked up to heart and lung monitors while they engaged in exercise both with and without masks on.

The doctors behind the research want to see if wearing a mask while running, training or playing sports impacts oxygen levels and how it can affect a person psychologically.

“In this study we’re specifically looking at cloth masks because that is what most of us are wearing when we are doing normal activities like exercising,” said Dr. Erin Reynolds of Baylor Scott & White Sports Concussion Program. “We are measuring the cardio respiratory response and it’s designed to take the athletes to maximum exhaustion.”

Most of the testing was conducted on treadmills and involved a total of 30 people.

The results from the study could come within a few weeks.

The goal is to give everyone from average people with active lifestyles to future pro athletes like Mann peace of mind that wearing a mask while working out isn’t doing more harm than good.

