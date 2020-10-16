DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 462 additional positive cases on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases in Dallas County to 88,834.

Dallas County also announced 20 new deaths, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in the county to 1,079.

There are 18 additional probable case to report Friday for a total of 4,494 probable cases including 13 probable deaths.

Of the 462 new confirmed cases, 235 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system and nine are from previous months.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement, “We are unfortunately at a place where the numbers are moving against us and that movement is accelerating. It’s up to all of us to exercise personal responsibility.”

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 41 was 453, an increase from the previous daily average of 383 for CDC week 40.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 12.6% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 40 (week ending 10/3/20).

A provisional total of 390 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 41, an increase of 32% from the previous week in this age group.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities

“At this point, we know what to do, we just need to do it and do it immediately: wearing our masks, six-foot distance, frequent hand washing and avoiding large crowds. This is not a time to relax as COVID-19 cases increase. It’s a time to renew our efforts at public health and wise decision making,” said Judge Jenkins.

The additional 20 deaths include the following:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.