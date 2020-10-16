SAN MARCOS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former U.S. representative and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is set to teach Texas politics at Texas State University, the school’s newspaper first reported on Thursday.
According to The University Star, the newspaper was told by the Department of Political Science that O’Rourke will teach the course in the spring 2021 semester.
O’Rourke took the nation by storm as he went head-to-head with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in the 2018 U.S. Senate race.
The former congressman from El Paso lost that race and ended up running in the 2020 presidential race along with a handful of Democrats. However, he ended that campaign on Nov. 1, 2019.
Political Science Chair Ken Grasso told the newspaper that he’s excited to have O’Rourke teach the course.
“I was thrilled. He’s got a unique take on things with his experience as a congressman and as a senatorial candidate and even a presidential candidate. So we’re very happy to have him,” Grasso said.
For now, O’Rourke is only set to teach in spring 2021, but Grasso said he hopes he will stay on for future semesters.
MORE FROM CBSDFW