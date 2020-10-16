CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a woman who allegedly pretended to administer COVID-19 tests to residents of a Lewisville retirement community in order to steal from them.

Laketa Calhoun was arrested on a theft charge by Addison Police on behalf of Garland Police who had a warrant for her arrest.

She was taken to the Carrollton City Jail.

Lewisville Police learned of the arrest and went to interview Calhoun Friday morning.

According to Lewisville’s public information officer Matt Martucci, Calhoun confessed to stealing jewelry.

Her bond was set at $1,000.

Lewisville Police charged her with exploitation of the elderly.

As for the stolen rings, Calhoun did not have them on her, but Lewisville Police have some leads on where to find them.

Police say there were at least three theft victims at Discovery Village at Castle Hills.

“Targeting elderly citizens is kind of low to begin with, but then you’re also taking advantage of this COVID fear,” Martucci said when CBS 11 first reported on the thefts Thursday.

Police haven’t received any other reports of this scheme happening at other facilities in Lewisville, but they can’t rule out that possibility.

If someone feels like something similar happened to them, investigators urge them to contact police.