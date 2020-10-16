NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A vehicle crashed into a salon in Keller Friday afternoon, injuring a worker, police said.

Police said the incident happened at the A&T Nails business in the 900 block of Keller Parkway.

(Credit: Keller Police Department)

According to police, a worker inside the salon was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the driver was not injured.

Police have not said what may have caused the vehicle to slam into the business as the investigation continues.

Pictures from the police department showed the vehicle stopped toward the end of the salon with debris everywhere.

